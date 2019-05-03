Coloured people in the Western Cape should not feel they are not African enough nor that they are unwanted, said ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday in his last push in the province ahead of next week's elections.

"I want to remove that from your mind altogether. It will not happen as long as we are the ANC. We are going to make sure that those suspicions, misconceptions and - in some cases - reality is dealt with. We will remove that and make sure that all of us are part of one nation," he told residents in Portlands, Mitchells Plain at a meeting.

"We are promoting social cohesion. We want all our people united. We all struggled to defeat the monster of apartheid. Now that we have won our freedom, we cannot say others must not come and benefit from this freedom.

"All of us, like Ashley Kriel, struggled here for this South Africa. We cannot abandon that non-racial character of our glorious movement."

“You have blessed us with someone who can lead us,” Pastor Franklin says in his prayer, praying for a peaceful election.

Ramaphosa now listening to complaints and concerns from locals.#SAElection2019 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/0KV6rp2Z2T — Tammy Petersen (@TammyPetersen87) May 3, 2019

Ramaphosa, joined by ANC heavyweights Naledi Pandor and Tina Joemat-Pettersson, said he was concerned that there was a deep sense of worry of coloured people being "relegated to the back" after a resident expressed his dismay at having to tick a "coloured" box when specifying his personal particulars on forms.

"I am against that. We are going to work hard to eliminate it. There is no reason to retain what used to happen in the past. What you are is South African," he said.

"We are all equal. We are all children of South Africa. We are all children of Nelson Mandela. Opportunities must be open to all."

After listening to complaints and frustrations ranging from housing to gangsterism and disability grants, Ramaphosa responded to each individually, attempting to woo potential voters into backing the ruling party at Wednesday's polls.

"The ANC is in the process of renewing and rejuvenating itself, making itself even more youthful, more beautiful. And more handsome, that’s why I am there. Handsome, me," he said to much laughter.

"The focus is clear in our heads, [we’re] very clever. Baie, baie slim (very, very clever) and very hard working."

He called on supporters to "spread the message" so that the party could retain their position in national government.

"And here, in the Western Cape, ons moet hulle [DA] uitskop (we must kick them out). Kick them out. And install a government that is going to care for our people."

Ramaphosa also held similar engagements in Gugulethu and Khayelitsha on Friday.

