Still not sure who to vote for come May 8? Would you like to directly ask political leaders a question before casting your vote? Here is your chance.

We're opening News24 up to the leaders of various political parties so that our audience can engage with them directly.

It's a live, online interview led entirely by YOU as a citizen!

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says the country's largest site is the ideal platform for undecided voters to engage with political party leaders ahead of the May 8 election.

"It is clear to me that there are still thousands of undecided voters who haven't made up their minds about who to vote for. This is a unique opportunity for News24's readers to directly ask the leaders of political parties what they want to help them decide."

News24 has extended invitations to all major South African political parties to participate in our live online interviews.

So far, the DA, UDM, IFP, FF Plus and GOOD have agreed to face questions from News24's almost 1 million daily users.

First up to the virtual podium is GOOD leader Patricia de Lille!



