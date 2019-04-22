Praying before the polls: politicians pull out church suits

Politicians took to the pews and chairs of churches across the country on Easter Sunday in a last push for prayer ahead of the May 8 national and provincial election.

Deputy President David Mabuza visited the massive gathering at the St Engenas Zion Christian Church in Zion City in Moria, Limpopo where coachloads of followers spend the weekend in prayer and worship.

In a statement afterwards he expressed his thanks to Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane, saying: "Please pray for us to lead our people with honesty, integrity and a sense of selflessness towards attaining this noble dream - of a better life for all.

"Please pray for the unity of our country. The aspiration of our people on whose back we stand should always be central to everything we do irrespective of our political affiliation."

A picture of EFF leader Julius Malema, who was on home ground, was snapped alongside Mabuza, all broad smiles, as featured on the Presidency's Twitter feed.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane, known to have delivered sermons before going into full time politics, visited the Grace Bible Church in Johannesburg and then hung out in Soweto afterwards.

The ANC spread itself out, with Tony Yengeni worshiping in Langa, Cape Town; the ANC deputy provincial chair in the Eastern Cape; Bentley Vass and the regional chair, Abraham Vosloo, attending a service at the Roman Catholic church in Keimoes and treasurer general Paul Mashatile visiting the Mnceba Methodist Church in Mount Frere.

Elections co-ordinator for the ANC Fikile Mbalula popped in to the Tyrannus Apostolic Church in De Deur, Midvaal, where he said he was "humbled" by the "rousing welcome" from the congregation in their matching church uniforms.

He stood to acknowledge the applause, with a refreshment table in front of him.