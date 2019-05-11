Ramaphosa quotes Mandela after winning SA vote: 'Freedom does indeed reign in SA'

President Cyril Ramaphosa commended South Africans and the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) as the country closes a chapter on the 6th national elections.



Ramaphosa, delivered the keynote address at the IEC’s results announcement ceremony at the Tshwane showgrounds on Saturday evening.

Just moments before he took to the podium, IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini announced the provincial and national election results, in which Ramaphosa’s party, the ANC, scored 57.51% of the national votes and retained control of 8 provinces, while the DA held on to the Western Cape.



"It gives us the assurance that our people are the true custodians of our freedom and democracy," said Ramaphosa recalling the first democratic elections in 1994.

'Let freedom reign'

He quoted South Africa's first democratic president, the late Nelson Mandela during his inauguration in May of that year: "Let freedom reign. The sun shall never set on so glorious a human achievement," read Ramaphosa, as he praised millions who went to voting stations to participate in the national democratic elections.

"Many of our people braved the rain and cold to cast the ballot that will determine the future of our country," he said.

He added that this reaffirmed the vibrancy of South Africa’s democracy.

Ramaphosa also took time to pay his respects to two people who passed away while waiting in queues to cast their votes; Susan Matona from Vanderbijlpark and Dirk Osche from Elandspoort

"We must honour their memories by deepening our democratic culture and defending with all we have the right to vote," said the president.

