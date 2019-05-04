Sea of blue gather at last push for DA ahead of election day

As political parties gear up for their last push ahead of the May 8 elections, the DA is holding its final rally in Soweto on Saturday.

Buses carrying hundreds of supporters clad in blue have made their way in the Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto, as the programme is set to begin at 10:30.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane will be making his final speech to South Africans to garner their votes.

The biggest parties – the ANC, DA and EFF – have their hopes high of winning over the Gauteng province.

"What South Africans will experience today is the smoothness of operation of the DA in terms of how our whole rally will be conducted and concluded. There will be a message of discipline as well," DA leader in Gauteng John Moodey said before the rally.

He said the message for the party was simple and will detail what the party has for Gauteng and other key provinces.

The party's Gauteng premier candidate, Solly Msimanga, said the party is excited because it believes that the May 8 elections will bring about change.

"I've always said that these elections are going to be a referendum whether we continue some of the same or we bring the change that the people have been calling for and the mood out there is very electrifying," Msimanga said.

He added that the reception the party has received throughout its campaigns showed that people were going to vote for that change.

On Friday the party, in its fight against corruption, went to the National Prosecuting Authority offices in Pretoria where it handed over documents that were allegedly evidence of corruption in the Free State against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Maimane, along with the party's Free State premier candidate Patricia Kopane, said they have been in possession of the evidence since last year and were now putting it forward to the newly appointed National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi to take up and act.

