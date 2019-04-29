SEE: DA puts giant Gupta statue outside birthplace of ANC

DA leader, Mmusi Maimane, in a spectacular act of political theatre on Monday, made a speech with a giant statue of one of the infamous Gupta brothers' faces at the birthplace of the ANC.

Maimane was addressing a crowd and supporters at the Waaihoek Wesleyan Church in Bloemfontein, the place where the ANC was founded in 1912.

In a fiery address to the crowd that gathered outside of the church, Maimane stated: "We say the movement [ANC] was started here [but] it becomes the movement of Gupta[s]. The leadership of the ANC is the Gupta leadership."

He added that "it is a tragedy that a movement of Nelson Mandela would die a movement of the Guptas and the movement of Bosasa."

Maimane also referred to investigative journalist and author Pieter-Louis Myburgh's explosive new book, Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture, as being the ANC's manifesto.

In a statement released shortly after his address, Maimane stated that although people may find it difficult turning their backs on the "party of struggle... that party doesn’t exist any longer".

"The ANC that was formed right here in this little church more than a century ago that spearheaded our struggle for liberation has long since been replaced by a greedy and corrupt gang that is slowly bleeding our country dry."

Maimane continued, saying: "Let us remember the ANC and the role they played in our country’s history. Let us preserve sites like this one here at the Wesleyan Church, and let us restore and preserve murals such as these ones on the towers here. Because they are our history, and this is important.

"But that’s all this ANC is now – history. Over the course of their 25 years in office, they have gone from Movement to Monument," he added.

The Gupta head statue is the same one seen in one of the DA's campaign advertisements.

News24 previously reported that the 90-second advert, which is too long to run during television programming, is clearly aimed at a savvy digital audience who would recognise that the DA is referring to the music video Childish Gambino's This is America.