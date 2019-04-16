The battle for the youth: DA channels Childish Gambino in new election ad

Elections 2019 have gone digital.

First there was Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh launching his WhatsApp channel, tackling this year's polls through the trendy designer lenses of the youth.

And now the DA has gone pop, drawing on 2018's biggest music video – Childish Gambino's This is America – to strike a political blow against the ANC.

On Monday evening, the DA tweeted its latest campaign advertisement, titled "This is the real South Africa".

The 90-second advert, which would be too long to run during television programming, is clearly aimed at a savvy digital audience who would recognise the symbols the DA references from Childish Gambino's music video.

The advert starts with a smiling "rainbow nation" waving the South African flag and moves quickly to masked shooters jumping off a car, while DA youth leader Luyolo Mphithi walks through streets speaking to the camera.

A jet appears to be crashing behind him as he walks through a run-down area.

On the 8th of May 2019, we have a choice.



Either we stay on this path, or we make a change for the better. Only you can #BringChange!



WATCH and RETWEET - This is the real South Africa: pic.twitter.com/ONBXjARav4 — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 15, 2019

The advert has drawn mixed reactions, with some people singing the DA's praises for a hard-hitting message, while others seemingly weren't as impressed.

This is shallow , orchestrated and hollow . Not going to wash. In WCape dreams of the majority black ( African and Coloured ) have been crushed by DA. Public land sold to private developers. No inner city housing for 10 years. Employment equity reversed . DA upholds privilege — cameron dugmore (@camerondugmore) April 15, 2019

The DA ad. ?????? — The Photographer With Dimples (@Jay_Mahlakwana) April 15, 2019

The DA throwing the absolute kitchen sink at it here. No doubt, the most hardcore attack ad in the history of democratic SA politics.



No idea how this will play. But probably signals that the DA wants to set the campaign agenda for the closing weeks on corruption/state capture https://t.co/FRCDuz9JjS — Dawie Scholtz (@DawieScholtz) April 15, 2019

It reminds me of the clock work orange it’s horrible — Girl in the red beret (@GirlBeret) April 15, 2019





Nice ad but we still voting EFF ?? — umZulu-Phaqa???? (@_SAMbane) April 15, 2019

