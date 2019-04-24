'The higher the ANC total, the greater their corruption' – Tony Leon on DA campaign trail in Gauteng

Former Democratic Alliance leader Tony Leon is of the view that the less power the ANC has, the less corruption there will be.

"You know what the definition of corruption is - money plus power minus accountability.



"The higher the ANC total [of votes received], the greater their corruption, the lower the ANC total and there is less corruption. That is why the Western Cape is the least corrupt province in the country," he told DA supporters outside Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s office in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Leon was speaking at a march against corruption to Makhura’s office, as the main opposition party intensifies its campaign to take control of the province with Solly Msimanga as its premier candidate.

Leon, who has not campaigned for the DA since he left Parliament 10 years ago, urged voters to make a choice against a system of corruption.

"Yesterday, when I made a 'resurrection' for the DA campaign, I saw a Facebook video in which Thabo Mbeki said corruption was not about one person named Zuma or a family called the Gupta’s, he said it was systemic.

'Government is stealing from you'

"It was in the system of the ANC and we have a choice on the 8th of May to vote against the system," he said.

Leon was joined on the campaign trail by DA spokesperson on corruption Phumzile van Damme, Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga and the party's parliamentary chief whip John Steenhuisen.

Steenhuisen called Gauteng the "battleground for elections".

"If we are going to bring about any change, it will be here in Gauteng.

"We cannot wait another five years to implement change in this province," he told supporters.

The DA has thrown it's weight behind Msimanga as the province's leader and is confident that he will emerge victorious at the polls on May 8.

"Corruption is not only about politicians stealing money, corruption means that government is stealing from you," Van Damme said.

"Solly cares deeply for the people of Gauteng and South Africa. That is what you need, and we are going to win this province."