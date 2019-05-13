These are the ANC's premier candidates, but no name yet for troubled North West

The ANC has revealed who it will be appointing as premier candidates in seven of the eight provinces where it won majority votes.

The names are as follows:

Eastern Cape – Oscar Mabuyane

Free State – Sisisi Ntombela

Gauteng – David Makhura

KwaZulu Natal – Sihle Zikalala

Limpopo – Stan Mathabatha

Mpumalanga – Refilwe Mtsweni

Northern Cape - Zamani Saul

A candidate for the North West would be announced at a later stage, the party said in a statement, following a special National Executive meeting (NEC) on Monday, to decide on who it wanted to preside over its provinces.

The ANC in last week's national elections retained control of 8 provinces, while its hopes to take back control of the Western Cape failed.

Job Mokgoro, who was appointed as a caretaker premier in the North West, is expected to continue on in the role at least until a structure is formally set in place.

"Remember the issue of the North West is that it's a province under administration. This premier is an intervention, we are not guaranteeing that he would continue for 5 years," said one NEC member, on condition of anonymity to News24.

The party member said the only difficulty in the discussion of premiers was around gender parity.

"Only big issue was the balance of gender. We had to agree that all speakers must be female for now," said the source.

"And in terms of MECs where the premier is a male, there must be six females that serve under him and four males," continued the NEC member.

