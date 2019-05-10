Two suspects, including a journalist, arrested for vote fraud

Two people including a journalist have appeared in court after they allegedly voted twice on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by police, Etienne Mare, 52, and Malinda Halloway, 57, were arrested after they posted a video claiming that they had managed to vote more than once.

The two were arrested on Friday.

Mare is a journalist at a local newspaper in Mpumalanga.

WATCH: 2 Barberton voters say they managed to make their marks more than once

Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said, on the day of the elections, Mare posted a video claiming that he was on his way to vote for a second time after hearing from Halloway that she had been able to do so herself.