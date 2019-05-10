Two suspects, including a journalist, arrested for vote fraud

(File, Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)
Two people including a journalist have appeared in court after they allegedly voted twice on Wednesday.
According to a statement released by police, Etienne Mare, 52, and Malinda Halloway, 57, were arrested after they posted a video claiming that they had managed to vote more than once.
The two were arrested on Friday.
Mare is a journalist at a local newspaper in Mpumalanga.
WATCH: 2 Barberton voters say they managed to make their marks more than once
Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said, on the day of the elections, Mare posted a video claiming that he was on his way to vote for a second time after hearing from Halloway that she had been able to do so herself.
"The Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (JOINTS), in a statement yesterday [Thursday], promised that all of the social media postings in which people claimed to have voted more than once will be investigated and culprits brought to book. Today [Friday], members for the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga were able to track down the suspects and arrest them.
"Both Mare and Halloway appeared in the Barberton Magistrates Court today on charges of contravening Section 88 (d) Voting more than once, Section 89 (i)(a) Intentionally making a false statement and Section 90(2)(a) Infringement of secrecy," said Naidoo.
Naidoo said the arrest of the two brings to 24, the total number of people arrested for the alleged contravention of Electorate Act pertaining to attempted double votes and double votes.
He added that some of the suspects were separately arrested in Danhauser, Hluhluwe, Izingolweni and Sawoti all in KwaZulu-Natal and one suspect was arrested in Douglasdale, Johannesburg.
"On the question of the alleged "double votes", that is a matter under investigation by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).
We request anyone with information on such contraventions to contact our Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence," Naidoo said.
