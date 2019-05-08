DA leader Mmusi Maimane has told voters that voting for the party is not a marriage.

Accompanying DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga to cast his vote in Tshwane on Wednesday, Maimane said voters could have their own political affiliations, but that they should vote for the official opposition party.

"I am not asking people to marry us; this is not marriage. It is a contract to deliver for [the] people. They can still like their own parties, but let's pick the best government – I am saying the DA is the best government," Maimane told News24.

Maimane added that people should vote for the DA so that they can dictate what happens in terms of possible coalitions. However, he added that he would not sacrifice the DA's principles to govern.

Msimanga, who cast his vote at Capital Primary School near the Pretoria CBD, said he was confident that the DA could take Gauteng.

He said the DA was pushing for a clear win, but still had plans in place if it did not secure an outright win. These plans may include coalitions, which he said would be based on shared principles.

"Coalitions are not something you can rule out in South Africa. I think the maturing democracy in South Africa is moving us closer to coalition arrangements," Msimanga said.

"The thing that I think is an advantage right now, is that we have learnt quite a lot about how to put coalition governments together."

