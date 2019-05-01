WATCH: De Lille’s GOOD party gets coach De Villiers's starting pick

Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers on Wednesday endorsed Patricia de Lille and her GOOD movement, tossing a rugby ball in support of the former Cape Town mayor’s "principled leadership".

In a video disseminated by the party and accompanied by a photo of De Villiers in the party's signature orange t-shirt with his arm around De Lille holding a rugby ball, the first person of colour to coach the national rugby team explained why he backed GOOD and its leader.



"Many of us who have worked very hard to improve ourselves our families and our country don’t receive due acknowledgement for our labour," he says in the clip.



"SA will be a great nation when it learns to place equal value in its people, regardless of colour."

He said the De Lille he knew opposed injustice and "still continues to fight corruption".

"She has a history of corruption busting and principled leadership and that is why I want to encourage you to vote GOOD on May 8."

In March, De Lille welcomed internationally acclaimed award-winning actor and musician Alistair Izobell to her party, which will be contesting its maiden election next week.

Last October, the former leader of the defunct Independent Democrats (ID) resigned as the Mother City's mayor, as well as from the Democratic Alliance.



It was the culmination of 18 months of hostility between her and the DA – the party she joined when it merged with the ID, which she founded and led, in 2010.



She was accused of turning a blind eye to corruption and poor management, and she said a "cabal" went after her when she started to address apartheid's spatial planning.

The DA claims it was holding her accountable over her conduct as mayor and a party member.

