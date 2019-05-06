WATCH: SA elections explained in 60 seconds

South Africans are heading to the polls on 8 May, 25 years after the first democratic elections that followed the end of apartheid.

ALSO WATCH:

Elections fever: Politicians answer your questions; Tutu casts his vote; and IEC investigating ballot boxes found in Limpopo Monday marked the start of voting in South Africa as special voters, including Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, made their X. What does the IRR poll say about ANC and FF Plus warns of a continued legal battle with BLF.

#SAElections2019 | Looking for your political home? Take the News24 party quiz Unsure of who to vote for? Not sure of where parties stand on the issues that matter to you? News24 has launched an elections quiz tool to help you filter through some of the major themes ahead of the May 8 general elections.

Find everything you need to know about the 2019 National and Provincial Government Elections at our News24 Elections site, including the latest news and detailed, interactive maps for how South Africa has voted over the past 3 elections.

Read more: Get ready for the 2019 elections