"We are here today to see our president, to ask our president for help," says a heartbroken family member of kidnapped photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed.

"We need his help. It's a matter of life and death."

News24 previously reported that Mohamed was captured on April 10, 2017, in Syria, on his way back to the Turkish border after accompanying the Gift of the Givers.

Subsequently, a $1.5m (R21.5m) ransom has been requested by the captors to secure Mohamed's release.

