Welcome to Juju Valley, where hundreds of supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters live in neat rows of shacks built from corrugated iron sheets and tidy gardens.

Since 2016, some 600 families live in the informal settlement in Polokwane named after EFF leader Julius Malema. Residents do not have to pay rent but have to get by with a relative lack of services. According to the EFF, the land was donated by a private owner, but the municipality disputes it this claim.

