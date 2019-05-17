What is still to come following the ANC's election victory?

With the elections still firmly in South Africa's rear view mirror, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will take centre stage in Parliament over the next five weeks, as he swears in a new president and Cabinet.



The IEC announced the results last Saturday and the ANC took the bulk of the seats in the National Assembly, securing 230 seats, followed by the DA with 84 seats and 44 for the EFF.

Although the ANC still commands the majority, it no longer has a two-thirds majority.

Fourteen parties will make up the new Parliament, including the IFP, FF Plus, the ACDP, NFP, UDM, Good, Cope, ATM, AIC, PAC and Al Jama-ah.

Mogoeng, among his duties, will be responsible for the swearing in of 400 MPs.

Shortly before the formal parliamentary events take place, however, the ANC will hold its special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on May 20 to reflect on the election as well as to discuss the 6th administration's possible cabinet.

News24 looks at the significant events the Chief Justice will lead over the next five weeks:

May 22



Chief Justice Mogoeng will oversee the swearing in of MP's as well as the election of the presiding officer otherwise known as the Speaker of Parliament.

Chief justice Mogoeng will also preside over the selection of the President chosen by members of Parliament.

Once elected the President ceases to be a member of Parliament. The Speaker will then take over his duties and elect a deputy speaker.

In several parts of the country, provincial members of parliaments (MPLs) will also be sworn in to their respective provincial legislatures.

May 23

Chief Justice Mogoeng will then preside over the "affirmation of faithfulness" to the Republic of South Africa and obedience to the Constitution from the House's permanent delegates of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

According to parliamentary rules, Mogoeng will preside over the election of the chairperson of the NCOP. The chair who will then preside over the election of deputy chair, chief whip and house chairperson is selected among its permanent delegates.

Judge presidents of each province will preside over the swearing in of MPL's and their respective speakers.

May 25

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will be sworn in as the country's first citizen in front of international guests and thousands of South Africans who are expected to gather at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The traditional venue for this occasion usually is the Union Buildings.

READ: Ramaphosa's inauguration to cost R100m less than Zuma's in 2014

May 27

The much anticipated announcement of Cabinet by president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to be made.

On several occasions Ramaphosa has indicated his plans to shrink an already bloated Cabinet.

This week, News24 reported Ramaphosa is likely to cut down his Cabinet by nine ministers and at least 15 deputy ministers.

Some of the names in the party's list destined for Parliament, amid huge public outcry, included outgoing ministers Nomvula Mokonyane, Malusi Gigaba, Mosebenzi Zwane, Faith Muthambi and Bathabile Dlamini.



May 29



Cabinet ministers are to be inducted to the National Assembly.

June 12-14

The president hosts his first Cabinet lekgotla with his newly selected ministers to discuss critical government issues and also to iron out government's programmes for the financial year.

June 20

Led by Chief Justice Mogoeng, Ramaphosa together with his deputy, speaker and deputy speaker will walk the red carpet into Parliament to a 29 gun salute to mark the first sitting of Parliament in the country's sixth democratic administration.

Shortly after this, provincial premiers are set to hold their state of the province addresses.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Find everything you need to know about the 2019 National and Provincial Government Elections at our News24 Elections site, including the latest news and detailed, interactive maps for how South Africa has voted over the past 3 elections. Make sure your News24 app is updated to access all our elections coverage in one place.