What the 6th Parliament may look like

With all votes counted, parties will now look to fill their seats in the Sixth Parliament.

The ANC, with just over 10 million votes, secured 231 seats in the Sixth Parliament. The ruling party did however lose 18 seats.

The DA also lost seats, having won 83 seats in 2019 elections compared to the 89 seats they won in 2014.

The EFF almost doubled their Parliament presence, going from 25 to 43 seats after getting 1.8 million votes in the 2019 elections.

The IFP also increased their Parliamentary seats, from 10 to 14, while the FF Plus went from 4 to 10 seats

The ACDP won 4 seats, while the UDM won 3 seats.

Political newcomers GOOD and ATM each won 2 seats.

The NFP, AIC and COPE will all remain in Parliament after getting 2 seats per party, while the PAC and AL JAMA each got 1 seat.

