With counting done, Western Cape's final vote tally expected by noon on Friday

The DA will learn by noon on Friday whether its slim majority will be enough to see it retain the Western Cape in this year's general elections.

Courtney Sampson, provincial IEC head, on Thursday confirmed that all the "counting is done, result slips are with us" and that by 12:00 on Friday, they expect to be able to provide a final tally.

The only outstanding results still need to be captured and audited are at seven municipalities - Stellenbosch, George, Knysna, City of Cape Town, Breedevalley, Bitou and Drakenstein.

"We don't have a final tally for you at this stage," said Sampson.

"What we have completed is the voting and the counting. So there's no counting taking place at any of the voting stations. The result slips were completed at 10:00 this morning which in itself is quite an amazing feat.

"Those result slips have found their way to our capturing sites and the only activity that is taking place at the moment is between the crossover there, the capturing sites where the results are being captured and the independent auditors who are busy looking at those result slips to make sure that everything is in order and that there are no exceptions," he said.

"Now that is the waiting game."

Eighteen of the 25 municipalities are "finished and done and concluded", said Sampson.

The "concluded" municipalities are Matzikama, Cederberg, Berg Rivier, Saldanha Bay, Swartland, Witzenberg, Langeberg, Theewaterskloof, Overstrand, Cape Agulhus, Swellendam, Kannaland, Hessequa, Mossel Bay, Oudtshoorn, Laingsburg, Prince Albert and Beaufort West.

"We've got about 78% done of what we needed to do."

As at 15:00 on Thursday, the DA stood at 54.67% of the vote in the Western Cape, the ANC at 29.42% and the EFF third with 3.56%.

Patricia de Lille's GOOD party stood at 3.01%, the ACDP at 2.49% and the Freedom Front Plus at 1.81%.

Find everything you need to know about the 2019 National and Provincial Government Elections at our News24 Elections site, including the latest news and detailed, interactive maps for how South Africa has voted over the past 3 elections. Make sure your News24 app is updated to access all our elections coverage in one place.