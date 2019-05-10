ZACP Leader on ROC absence: No air-conditioning, no WiFi, no wine

No air-conditioning, no WIFI, no wine, terrible food, tiny desks and no Macs.

These are some of the reasons South African Capitalist Party leader Kanthan Pillay gave for avoiding the Electoral Commission's National Results Operations Centre in Pretoria where their desk has sat empty for most of the event.

In a series of tweets, Pillay has put to rest the question of why the party has not made an appearance – or a substantial one.



While the ZACP leader says he “avoids all things by working at his comfortable desk at home” he also laments Black First Land First stealing their chairs: “Our #ZACP ROC desk is directly behind the ANC desk and next to the BLF desk. They do not speak in hushed tones and they keep stealing our chairs. "Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right.”

“Those desks are flippin' tiny. The chairs are uncomfortable. The WiFi sucks. The coffee is pathetic. The food is retchworthy (sic). The aircon recycles hot air. There's no wine,” he continues on his twitter thread about his absence.

The ZACP then goes on to say why most parties would want to be at the results centre.

“The only reason for being at the IEC would be to get 5 minutes apiece on the various MSM channels who are desperate for gap filler content until the results are official. (Most parties forget the elections are over and getting screen time now is not giving them more votes).”

Pillay adds that the party will not join in on smaller parties challenging the election results.

“People want to know whether we will join forces with other parties who want to challenge the results. The answer is no. They are whining about losing. #ZACP are assessing six plus weeks of success and looking to the future,” he tweeted.

And if anyone continues to look for Pillay, they will have to look long and hard, as he is heading off for a weekend away from his troubles.

“Anyhow, myself and my brilliant wife @Anatinus are heading off to the bush for a long overdue weekend break,” he wrote as he ended his twitter thread.

