POLOTIKI: ANC, DA bring out the big guns

This week on POLOTIKI, it’s crunch time for South Africa’s political parties. The ANC and Democratic Alliance are rolling out their respective heavyweights on the campaign trail.



The countdown continues, with less than two weeks before the country goes to the polls on May 8.

"I made a 'resurrection'," former DA leader Tony Leon said when he was seen on the streets of Gauteng toyi-toyi with the blue brigade.

The same might be said for former president Thabo Mbeki, who visited the ANC pavilion at the Rand Show earlier in the week.

Both dropped truth bombs and confessions about the country. Mbeki said it would have been dishonest of him to campaign for the ANC in previous years, while it was "veering off course".

Leon admitted that no political party could deliver on all their promises: "Not even the blue party."

ANALYSIS | On the hustings: Tony Leon talks crooks and charlatans, CR's decency and the DA's warts

News24 senior political reporter Tshidi Madia and News24 associate editor for in-depth news Pieter du Toit also discuss the leaked report by former judge of the Constitutional Court Yvonne Mokgoro.

The panel has recommended that National Prosecuting Authority officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi be fired, but the president has not yet indicated if he will act on this.

POLOTIKI is a weekly politics News24 podcast. Listen on iTunes here.

