The IFP's Mkhuleko Hlengwa sat down with News24's Fast News editor Sheldon Morais to answer your questions.

Hlengwa reiterated that age should not be of concern when it comes to their long-standing leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

"There is a wealth of experience. Prince Buthelezi is a wealth of knowledge, grooming leadership and holding the centre", he said.

The 90-year-old will however not be returning to Parliament after the election and will instead retire from political life.

