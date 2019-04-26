WATCH: #SAElections2019 | Eastern Cape residents tired of empty promises

"My ID book is full of stickers from the IEC to show that I have been voting since we were allowed to, but I have nothing to show for trusting the ruling party with my vote."

Thembelani Mditshwa stands at his gate in Sibangweni, just outside of Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, as he reflects on how his family and community have been neglected by the local King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality, which is controlled by the ANC.

"I am reaching a stage where I will soon grow tired of the ANC and its empty promises over the past 25 years," he says in isiXhosa as he wags his finger.

Without hesitation though, he says he will still vote.

