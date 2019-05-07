WATCH: The ACDP takes your questions on the death penalty, capitalism and corporal punishment

The death penalty, capitalism vs Christianity and the need for corporal punishment were the issues that came up when ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe sat down with News24's Social Media Editor Kelly Anderson to answer your questions.

Meshoe touched on various topics, including the party's support for the death penalty.

"When one looks at the high levels of crime in South Africa and how brutal sometimes criminals are, there has to be a punishment that is severe... and we believe it is government's responsibility to ensure that those who break the law and steal lives from others, that they should be punished severely," he said.

