EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu told journalists that his party has its eye firmly set on ruling alone, as he cast his vote in Roodepoort on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media at Moses Kotane Primary School in Braamfischer, Shivambu said the election was a "decisive moment" and that the EFF was "taking over".

Watch.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Find everything you need to know about the 2019 National and Provincial Government Elections at our News24 Elections site, including the latest news and detailed, interactive maps for how South Africa has voted over the past 3 elections. Make sure your News24 app is updated to access all our elections coverage in one place.