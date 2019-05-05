Big win for Ramaphosa will not deliver business-friendly reforms

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses members of the business society at Beyerskloof outside Stellenbosch. Photo: Jaco Marais
South Africans who want
genuine reform have a critical task to perform in the coming poll. Instead of
relying on Cyril Ramaphosa's supposed reform agenda, they must act to prevent
an ANC/EFF two-thirds majority in Parliament, writes Anthea
Jeffery.
It is easy to understand the
widespread (but misplaced) hope that has encouraged many commentators –
including The Economist – to call on people to vote for the ANC, so as to
strengthen President Cyril Ramaphosa's ostensible reform strategy.
These Ramathusiasts would like
the ANC to get a 60% majority in the election. But a 60% majority for the ANC
will simply ensure that the organisation – together with the EFF, with its potential
13% share of the vote – will easily be able to command the two-thirds majority
needed to amend the Bill of Rights and other provisions in the Constitution.
A 60% ANC majority will allow
the ruling party, working with the EFF, to change the Constitution to allow
expropriation without compensation; to change the mandate of the South African
Reserve Bank (SARB) to "align" it with the second phase of the
transition (as the ANC's election manifesto urges); and to proceed with other
damaging interventions vital to the ANC's national democratic revolution (NDR)
and its ultimate socialist and communist objectives.
The Ramathusiasts do not seem
to see this risk. They appear to believe that Mr Ramaphosa is truly a committed
"reformer", who simply needs a strong election victory to push back
against the "Zupta" looters and the "radical economic
transformation" (RET) wing within the ANC.
The unstated implication (exactly
what reforms Ramaphosa may introduce is never spelt out) is that the president
will then be able to defeat the expropriation without compensation demand,
safeguard the SARB's independence, curtail public spending, and introduce the
labour and other reforms needed to boost investment, growth, and jobs.
But what evidence is there
that Ramaphosa matches up to this "reformer" hype?
He has, of course, acted
relatively strongly against corruption since he came to power, as this is vital
to restoring at least some modicum of confidence in the ANC. But a balance
sheet of policy shifts under his watch shows three growth-positive ones versus
at least 10 eroding property rights or the investment climate.
Ramaphosa has failed even to
caution against the latter. Instead, the president has described himself as "a
committed socialist" and repeatedly endorsed the NDR. The vital role he
played in the ANC's multifaceted and ruthless people's war in the decade from
1984 to 1994 also shows the depths of his commitment to the organisation's
ongoing revolution.
By contrast, if the ANC gets a
bare 50% – which is more than it merits after 25 years of bad policies, gross
mismanagement, and increasingly brazen corruption – then the two-thirds
majority necessary to change key provisions in the Constitution will elude the
ANC and EFF.
If people shun the ANC and its
vote falls to below 50%, it could well forge an alliance with the EFF to retain
state power, as some of the Ramathusiasts urging a strong vote for the ANC have
cautioned. An ANC/EFF alliance will, of course, be strongly committed to expropriation
without compensation, the nationalisation of the SARB, and a host of other
damaging policies.
The crucial difference,
however, is that this ANC/EFF alliance will lack the two-thirds majority needed
to amend the Bill of Rights and other constitutional provisions. The
Constitution will then continue to stand as a bulwark against ever more radical
interventions. This is enormously important.
South Africans who want
genuine reform have a critical task to perform in the coming poll. Instead of
relying on Ramaphosa's supposed reform agenda, they must act to prevent an
ANC/EFF two-thirds majority in Parliament.
Staying away from the polls to
"punish" the ANC, or because no other party seems sufficiently
attractive, will not be enough to achieve this. In the 2014 general election,
the ANC won the support of only 45% of registered voters. Among all eligible
voters – including those who had not bothered to register – its support was
lower still, at a scant 36%. Many more eligible voters stayed away from the
polls (12.8 million) than voted for the ANC (11.4 million), but the
organisation nevertheless won 62% of the seats in Parliament.
Much the same will happen
again in 2019 unless people turn up on election day and cast their votes for
opposition parties, especially at the crucial national level. People wanting
real reform should therefore vote for any of the parties on the ballot paper
that genuinely support growth-focused policies.
South Africans must actively
use their voting power against all those trying to force socialism and then
communism on the country. To do otherwise is to betray an electorate with a
strong preference (as opinion polls have repeatedly shown) for jobs, growth,
and racial goodwill – not the radical redistribution, racial division, and
rising destitution the NDR will bring.
- Dr
Anthea Jeffery is head of policy research at the IRR, and author of People's
War: New Light on the Struggle for South Africa, soon to be available in all good bookshops in abridged and updated
form.
