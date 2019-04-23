Why more people will vote EFF on May 8

Julius Malema (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Julius Malema is deeply aware of the systemic fault lines that prevents growth and equality. He exploits these themes for political support and uses populist rhetoric to attract voters, writes Adriaan Basson.
There are
many good reasons not to vote for the EFF in the May 8 election.
The party
and its leaders are deeply embroiled in the VBS scandal; the EFF has a history
of violent behaviour and intolerance against critics, particularly women; its
leader has at least two criminal investigations pending against him and
internal tensions are threatening to pull the EFF apart.
Still, the
Economic Freedom Fighters or red berets of Julius Malema are the only of the
three major parties that is assured to increase its 6.35% support or 25 seats
in Parliament from the 2014 national election.
In the 2016
local government election, the EFF's national support already shot up to 8.19%.
The jury is
out whether the EFF will achieve the magical 10% mark in this election, that
will take the party's representation in Parliament up to 40 MPs.
With the ANC
and the DA battling to reach their 2014 results of 62.25% and 22.23%
respectively, the EFF has done something right over the past five years that
will see the party grow. What did the party do and why will more people vote
for it than in 2014?
Despite my criticism
of Malema and his party's ways, I will be the first to admit that he is a
masterful politician who often sets and owns the national agenda.
Malema
understands the national psyche and is deeply aware of the systemic fault lines
that prevents growth and equality. He exploits these themes for political
support and uses populist rhetoric to attract voters.
Despite not
having clear, workable policy alternatives and being implicated in the VBS and
On-Point corruption scandals himself, Malema has successfully managed to keep
the do-as-I-say Malema apart from the do-as-I-do EFF leader.
He owned the
"pay back the money" narrative that ultimately led to the fall of
Jacob Zuma and masterfully spearheaded the Constitutional Court case that
stopped just short of impeaching Zuma.
Through his
insistence that Zuma pays back the money the state spent on his Nkandla
upgrades, Malema and the EFF established themselves as fighters of corruption.
Many voters will thank him for this at the ballot box.
But there is
a second, bigger reason I think the EFF will grow their popular support this
year. Through the party's successful campaign to put land back on the national
agenda, the EFF has positioned itself as the vanguard of black people's
interests.
Look at the
EFF's election posters. Malema is called "son of the soil" and its
slogan is clear and simple: "Our land and jobs now." Unlike the ANC
and DA, the EFF does not pretend to be a party for all South Africans.
The EFF is
unashamedly pro-black and promises to return the land and create jobs for
millions of unemployed black people, while it chastises white and Indian
people.
Although the
EFF's land policy is the blanket nationalisation of all land, which means no
black person will own any land in his or her name, the party is seen as
championing the agenda of poor, black people who many believe the ANC has
forgotten.
The EFF has
no clear plan to create jobs but will win thousands of votes by at least
advocating the cause of the unemployed.
The EFF has
three major challenges. The first is to ensure that young people who the party
actively targets, specifically on social media, turn out to vote. Voter turnout
under young South Africans are traditionally very poor.
The second
is to grow its support in rural, poor areas of the country. The EFF did not
manage to win one council in the 2016 local government elections and pulled
most of its votes from urban areas and townships.
The third is
to hope that prospective EFF voters will be able to put aside VBS, On-Point,
the attacks on journalists and the party's increasingly violent behaviour when
they go to cast their votes for "land and jobs" on May 8.
- Basson is editor-in-chief of News24.