 

Abused lion from Spain makes her home in SA, meets a friend

2018-10-22 19:52

Duncan Alfreds

Nala the lion surveys her new environment in the Four Paws Big Cat Sanctuary Lionsrock. (Four Paws)

Nala the lion surveys her new environment in the Four Paws Big Cat Sanctuary Lionsrock. (Four Paws)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An abused lion from Spain is recovering and adapting to a safer existence in South Africa after being rescued.

Nala the lioness was rescued from an illegal circus breeder in Spain, and is now settling in at the 1 250ha Four Paws Big Cat Sanctuary, Lionsrock, in Bethlehem.

But she is not alone.

READ: Abused lion cub rescued from Paris finds new home in South Africa

Fortuitously, she has Saeed the lion as a neighbour. Four Paws rescued him in July 2017 from a Syrian zoo in Aleppo and the organisation hopes that the two will get on with each other.

"We assume that Saeed, who was born in captivity during the war, lived together with other big cats in Syria. He clearly shows signs that he needs company. With his new neighbour Nala, we believe we have found the perfect companion," said Fiona Miles, country director of Four Paws South Africa.

'Conditions are horrible'

The lions are just two that have been rescued. Twelve other animals were also rescued, as the organisation works to prevent cruelty to big cats.

"We consider that there are no wild lions in Europe. Lions are kept in zoos, circuses and in private ownership," Miles told News24.

She said that some lions kept in zoos were usually kept in good conditions, but sometimes conditions were poor for the big cats.

"Then there is the flipside, where the same amount of lions are kept in zoos, but where the conditions are horrible and where inbreeding occurs – also crossbreeding between lions and tigers occur in these conditions."

READ: NSPCA battles environmental affairs over lion bone quota

Associated Press reported on October 18 that the Safari Zoo Park in Albania had been ordered closed because of the poor treatment of lions and other animals.

The African lion (Panthera leo) is listed on Appendix 1 on Cites (Convention on the International Trade in Endangered Species), which means it is the on the list of the most endangered among Cites-listed animals and plants, and is threatened with extinction.

Nala the lion surveys her new environment in the F

Nala surveys her new environment in SA. (Four Paws)

Countries in the EU are not obligated to report trade in lions, and the problem of poor treatment of big cats is more acute in Eastern Europe, said Miles.

"Eastern European countries are usually the place where big cats live in bad conditions - and we're not always able to rescue animals. There’s a permanent waiting list of lions and tigers that need rescue.

"However, there's a responsibility on governments to ensure that these animals are kept in good conditions - although this is clearly not the case."

'People too should take responsibility'

She said that Four Paws estimates that there are between 2 000 and 5 000 lions in Europe living in bad conditions.

In its 2018 Cash Before Conservation report, Born Free estimated that in South Africa, about 8 000 lions and other predators were "spread across more than 200 captive breeding facilities, many languishing in poor conditions".

It estimates that there are 2 876 lions living in the wild in South Africa.

Four Paws argues that the public inadvertently contributes to the exploitation of lions through popular activities.

"Not only governments, but people too should take responsibility. Cub petting for example leads to more commercial use of lions: Walking with lions, petting cubs, taking pictures at malls. This creates the commercial use of animals and, being wild animals, there is an expiry date to all these activities," said Miles.

A lion transfer from Europe to South Africa costs a maximum of R16 000, which includes flights, vet checks and permits.

"The most expensive part is to build a big, permanent enclosure for that animal at our Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary," Miles said.

Four Paws hopes that Nala and Saeed, will become friends, but the organisation has a strict no breeding policy.

"It is our duty to offer these animals a peaceful species-appropriate environment for the rest of their lives, while at the same time, breaking the cycle of breeding in captivity," said Hildegard Pirker, head of Animal Welfare at Lionsrock.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    born free  |  four paws  |  bloemfontein  |  lions  |  animals

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Dog saved from rising tide by coastguard

2018-10-22 19:39

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Eyewitness films dramatic scenes at Joburg M1 shooting
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday 20 October 2018-10-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

call centre agent

Milnerton
Pro Placements Recruitment Agency
R4 000.00 Per Month Per Month

Elconop 3 / Elconop 1

Cape Town Southern Suburbs
Workforce
R55.00 - R59.00 Per Hour

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 