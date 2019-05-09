 

Animals electrocuted after Eskom power line collapses in Kruger National Park

2019-05-09 09:52

Riaan Grobler

An elephant grazing in the Kruger National Park.

An elephant grazing in the Kruger National Park. (SANParks)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

South African National Parks (SANParks) on Thursday confirmed that an elephant, giraffe and a vulture were electrocuted in the Kruger National Park (KNP).

The incident took place at Shingwedzi section in the north of the KNP. The animals were electrocuted after an Eskom power line collapsed on Tuesday night.

The section ranger was notified of the incident on Wednesday morning, SANParks said in a statement. 

SANParks notified Eskom which dispatched a team to attend to the scene.

Power has been switched off to enable rangers to remove tusks for safekeeping and a generator will supply power to the camp until the area has been attended to by both SANParks and Eskom technicians.

SANParks said voting in the area was not affected by the outage. 

"An investigation will be established to find the cause of the collapse and an update will be issued in due course," SANParks said. 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    kruger national park  |  sanparks  |  animals
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US climate change refusal sinks Arctic declaration - delegates

2019-05-09 08:20

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No winners, jackpot stands on R450 000 2019-05-08 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 