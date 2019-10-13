 

Beached whale at Umhlanga to be cut up and removed - beach closed

2019-10-13 14:25

Alex Mitchley

The carcass of a whale on Umhlanga beach.

The carcass of a whale on Umhlanga beach. ( Dario Campos/Twitter)

The humpback whale that washed up on the Umhlanga Beach on Sunday morning, will be cut up into pieces and removed.

KwaZulu-Natal metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersadh told News24 that the carcass, which was found around 06:00, will be removed by various authorities as they have done before.

The beach has been closed to the public as it is feared the carcass might attract sharks. 

The whale will be cut up into pieces and removed in skips, Sewpersadh added.

He said the whale was already in a state of decomposition when it washed up on shore and is believed to weigh between 4 and 6 tons.

Read more on:    durban  |  marine life
