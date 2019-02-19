 

Betty's Bay fire survivor Bambi put to sleep

2019-02-19 20:43
Cape grysbok. (Supplied)

Bambi, the little grysbok who survived the recent Betty's Bay fires, has been put to sleep, the Country Animal Clinic announced on Tuesday.

Just a few months old at the time of his rescue, Bambi sustained severe burn wounds in the Overstrand blaze which resulted in the decision to euthanise him.

Members of Cape Nature and Cape Winelands firefighters last month managed to capture him and paramedics transported the bokkie for veterinary treatment.

"We loved him fiercely and we did all we could to help him. Bambi had been doing very well up until the end of last week and we were positive about his recovery," the clinic said on its Facebook page.

"However, at the weekend his health declined and despite changing his treatment and aggressively treating him for pain, he did not bounce back as we hoped he would."

It had consulted with wildlife experts and Cape Nature officials, but found that putting him to sleep would be "the kindest thing we could do for him".

"We did not want him to suffer in any way and we would have continued treating him if we believed his health would improve."

WATCH: Meet Bambi - the little Cape grysbok on the road to recovery after he was rescued from a fire

In a post last week detailing Bambi's progress, the clinic confirmed the grysbok had lost sight in one eye due to an ulcer caused by the burns. His ears and face had been "healing nicely" and it had planned to X-ray Bambi's feet this week to determine the next course of treatment.

Tuesday's announcement of Bambi's death was shared more than 400 times in nine hours and drew 1 000 Facebook reactions.

The post ends off: "Farewell sweet Bambi; we hope that the many thousands of people who have been touched by your story take comfort in knowing that your rescuers, and your vets, tried their best to save you.

"Our grateful thanks for the outpouring of love and support for this little guy, and again to his rescuers, for their brave efforts. We hope too that humans learn from your story: that starting fires injures, maims and destroys. Rest in peace, sweet Bambi."

Read more on:    cape town  |  fires  |  animals
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
