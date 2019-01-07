Bluebottle blues: Over 3 000 people stung in Australian jellyfish 'invasion'

Sydney
– Highly venomous jellyfish have stung more than three thousand people on Australia's
northeastern shores in just a few days, authorities said on Monday, forcing the
closure of several beaches.
The massive influx of Portuguese
man o' war jellyfish, whose stings are notoriously painful, has been described
as an "invasion" by local media in the state of Queensland.
Coastguard association Surf Life
Saving said a "whopping" 3 595 people had suffered painful burns
after encounters with the creatures, also known as bluebottles for their
transparent bluish appearance.
At least four major beaches
remained closed as the organisation warned that even more jellyfish were on
their way.
"A wall of bluebottles is
approaching #Rainbow beach. Lifesavers are closing the beach. Please stay out
of the water," read one of several warnings from Surf Life Saving.
Bluebottle stings are a frequent
occurrence and it is not uncommon to hear howls of pain from changing rooms
along Australia's eastern beaches during the southern hemisphere's summer.
But the sheer number of people
stung in the last few days has surprised authorities.
'Intense skin pain'
There are usually around 10 000
cases of bluebottle stings each year on the east coast of Australia, according
to the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.
The extraordinary number of
stings in the last few days has occurred as strong onshore winds have come in
from the north-east, bringing the creatures into contact with swimmers.
The doctors' group describes the
symptoms of a sting as an "immediate sharp pain and acute inflammatory
skin reaction".
"The intense skin pain can
last from minutes to many hours... The sting can also cause systemic signs such
as nausea, vomiting and general feeling of malaise."
Treatment includes rinsing the
wound with water at 45 degrees Celsius or using icepacks.
It is less straightforward to
treat stings from the fearsome Irukandji variety of jellyfish, however.
Stings from these box jellyfish –
which can be smaller than a fingernail – can cause acute muscular pain, violent
vomiting, feelings of "impending doom", hair that stands on end,
strokes, heart failure and death within minutes.
State-backed broadcaster ABC
reported that the number of people taken to hospital with Irukandji stings in
Queensland this season is already 20, double the normal yearly average.