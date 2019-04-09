Cape leopard dies at animal clinic after being hit by car on N1

A Cape leopard died after being hit by a vehicle on the N1 on Monday evening, CapeNature said in a statement on Tuesday.

CapeNature said the leopard, a mature female, sustained a head injury in the collision, which happened around 19:00 between Worcester and De Doorns.

"The leopard was rushed to a nearby veterinarian at Worcester Animal Clinic for a prognosis. During the examination the cat unfortunately succumbed to its injuries and died," said spokesperson Loren Pavitt.

"The carcass will be retained, and will contribute towards valuable research.

"CapeNature would further like to acknowledge the swift reaction by members of the public for contacting and notifying conservation authorities of the incident.

"Motorists are urged to be vigilant when observing warning signs indicating animal activity in the vicinity, particularly along mountain passes bordered with natural vegetation where wildlife roam," she said.

According to Africa Geographic, Cape leopards are much smaller than those found elsewhere in Africa; in fact, they are approximately half the mass of savannah leopards.

