 

Cape leopard dies at animal clinic after being hit by car on N1

2019-04-09 13:10

Riaan Grobler

A Cape leopard

A Cape leopard (The Cape Leopard Trust)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Cape leopard died after being hit by a vehicle on the N1 on Monday evening, CapeNature said in a statement on Tuesday.

CapeNature said the leopard, a mature female, sustained a head injury in the collision, which happened around 19:00 between Worcester and De Doorns.

"The leopard was rushed to a nearby veterinarian at Worcester Animal Clinic for a prognosis. During the examination the cat unfortunately succumbed to its injuries and died," said spokesperson Loren Pavitt.

"The carcass will be retained, and will contribute towards valuable research.

"CapeNature would further like to acknowledge the swift reaction by members of the public for contacting and notifying conservation authorities of the incident.

"Motorists are urged to be vigilant when observing warning signs indicating animal activity in the vicinity, particularly along mountain passes bordered with natural vegetation where wildlife roam," she said.

According to Africa Geographic, Cape leopards are much smaller than those found elsewhere in Africa; in fact, they are approximately half the mass of savannah leopards.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter


Read more on:    cape town  |  accidents  |  animals
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Climate change will put 1 billion people at risk of exposure to disease-carrying mosquitoes

2019-04-09 11:49

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R83k goes to five Daily Lotto players 2019-04-08 21:45 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 