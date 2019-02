What if dinosaurs hadn't become extinct? Would we eat them, farm them, love or fear them? Would we keep them as pets or have hunted them to extinction? Scientists think they can use established evolutionary theories to answer these questions.

This classic full-length BBC documentary (watch above) looks at various possible theories of what would have happened if humans and dinosaurs lived side by side.

