Global effort against climate change cannot be postponed - BASIC countries

The BASIC countries, comprising Brazil, South Africa, India and China, have reiterated that the global effort against climate change is an irreversible process that cannot be postponed.

This was said following the 26th BASIC Ministerial Meeting on Climate Change, held in Durban over the weekend.

The meeting, which was chaired by Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa, called for co-operation from countries and stakeholders in an effort to protect the climate for present and future generations.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, ministers said the countries had a commitment to work together with other parties to ensure the "full, effective and sustained implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), its Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement".

"Ministers reaffirmed that the Paris Agreement is a hard-won achievement by the international community, which enhances the implementation of the Convention in the post-2020 period.

Bilateral co-operation to be strengthened

"They noted the transformative impetus the agreement brings to the global response to climate change, in the context of poverty eradication and sustainable development, whilst reflecting equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in the light of different national circumstances."

Ministers further welcomed the 176 ratifications to date of the Paris Agreement adopted under the UNFCCC. Remaining parties to the UNFCCC were called to join the agreement.

"All BASIC countries have ratified the Doha Amendment for the second commitment period under the Kyoto Protocol."

Ministers expressed their determination to complete the Paris Agreement Work Programme at COP24, to enable full implementation of the Paris Agreement from 2020 onwards.

They said they will strengthen bilateral co-operation among BASIC countries. This includes exchanges on domestic policies and best practices on addressing climate change.

"BASIC countries will promote South-South co-operation on climate change in various thematic areas, in the context of sustainable."