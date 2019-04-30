 

Malaysia destroys 4 tons of ivory tusks, products

2019-04-30 13:28
Seized ivory tusks are displayed before being destroyed at the Kualiti Alam Waste Management centre in Port Dickson on April. (Mohd Rasfan, AFP)

Malaysia has destroyed nearly four tons of elephant tusks and ivory products estimated to be worth 13.26 million ringgit ($3.2m) as part of its fight against the illegal ivory trade.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Xavier Jayakumar says the ivory was confiscated in 15 raids between 2011 and 2017.

The tusks, which were marked, and products such as ivory bracelets and chopsticks were shown to reporters on Tuesday before they were to be thrown into a large incinerator in southern Negeri Sembilan state.

Jayakumar said the tusks and products were burned to ensure they wouldn't be stolen and sold back in the black market.

He said Malaysia is committed to eradicating illegal wildlife trading, especially in ivory, and to stop smugglers from using Malaysia as a transit hub.

