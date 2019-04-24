 

Many of Kimberley's rescued flamingos in the clear again after rehab

2019-04-24 07:52

Jenni Evans

After weeks of being hand-reared, the rescued flamingos are starting to spread their wings again (Supplied by SANCCOB)

After weeks of being hand-reared, the rescued flamingos are starting to spread their wings again (Supplied by SANCCOB)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Many of the Lesser Flamingo chicks that survived mercy flights to rehabilitation centres around the country from Kimberley, are in the clear again and going back home.

"It was quite intense," said Nicky Stander, rehabilitation manager at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) in Cape Town.

Earlier this year, a country-wide network of volunteers and sponsors came to the rescue of the abandoned chicks.

Their mothers had left them in their nests when Kimberley's Kamfer dam dried up. The sight of thousands of the flamingos on the dam has been a spectacle long enjoyed by visitors and residents in Kimberley.

However, near-tragedy struck in January when the dam dried up, and the abandoned flamingo chicks were unable to care for themselves.

Sadly, not all survived the mercy flights around the country, and more succumbed during rehabilitation.

However, those who made it through the round-the-clock feeds and weigh-ins, are being flown back to Kimberley in batches for a short period of quarantine and monitoring, and then they will be free again.

WATCH: Home at last

Stander said that of the around 500 chicks flown to them, 42 flew home from SANCCOB in Table View last week and another 49 will be ready to go home in the first week of May. 

"All of the facilities around South Africa that were holding chicks agreed on the criteria to transfer them back," said Stander. 

The facilities included uShaka Sea World aquarium in Durban, the National Zoo in Pretoria, the World of Birds in Hout Bay, and Onderstepoort Veterinary facility outside Pretoria. Even a well-known private investigator assisted, as well as private pilots, and hundreds of volunteers and donors.

There were fund-raising activities for the food and other supplies the chicks needed to get through the crucial first weeks of life.

Stander said the volunteers at SANCCOB were sad to say goodbye to the chicks that survived.

"They have become quite attached to these pink fluffs." 

Ann Kunz of the SA Association for Marine Biological Research, which runs uShaka Sea World, said 78 out of 250 have been sent back to Kimberley after "receiving their flying colours". 

Kunz said everybody was rooting for their little charges to get flight ready again.

Kimberley's SPCA posted on Facebook: "We are waiting in anticipation for the rest of the returning chicks."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

NEXT ON NEWS24X

China plastic waste ban throws global recycling into chaos

2019-04-24 07:14

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: R400 000 jackpot goes to one player 2019-04-23 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 