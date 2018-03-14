 

Meet Yogi, the dog with the face of a human

2018-03-14 11:24

England - Meet Yogi, the trending Shih-poo from Haverhill, England, who has human-like facial features. 

Yes, there is definitely no denying that this dog has more of a human face than most dogs. 

According to a BuzzFeed article, the one-year-old pup’s owner Chantal Desjardins never took note of her dog’s facial characteristics until some of her Facebook friends pointed it out in a recent post.

"My friends were freaking out," she told Buzzfeed, while adding that the images are "not photoshopped at all", as many people assumed at first glance.

"I literally thought this was a picture of a face swap until I realised that there wasn’t a person in the photo to swap faces with," a Reddit user commented.

A friend of a friend posted a pic on Facebook of her dog. It looks like it has a man’s face. from r/pics

Yogi may not be aware of this, but ever since his owner made the post, the Shih-poo has been getting lots of attention on social media.

According to The Dodo, it seems Yogi's most prominent human features stem from his eyes, heavy brow ridge and pink-coloured lips.

"But it’s not just his eyes. Look at that little grimace smile that can only come from a middle-aged man who’s soul has been given to corporate," another person commented on Reddit.

Desjardins told The Dodo that she finds it hard to see the human resemblance.

"Looking at him, normally I don’t see it!" The Dodo wrote.

Who do you think Yogi looks like?


