MUST SEE | 7 spectacular pictures of the biggest and brightest moon of the year

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with its perigee, which is its closest approach to the Earth. Have a look at these photographs of the biggest and brightest moon of the year as seen from different part of the world.A couple hold hands as they walk to watch the supermoon come up in Hanover, western Germany on April 7, 2020. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa/AFP)The supermoon seen behind a building in Tokyo April 8, 2020. (Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP)This picture taken early on April 8, 2020 shows the closest supermoon to the Earth, also known as a pink moon, behind the cross of Ivan the Great Cathedral inside the Kremlin in downtown Moscow. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP)A pink supermoon rises above a temple in Bangkok. (Chaiwat Subprasom/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)A pink supermoon rises above a temple in Bangkok. (Chaiwat Subprasom/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)A view of the 'pink moon', or April full moon, seen over Krakow in Poland on Wednesday April 8, 2020. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)The supermoon shines behind a vane in Ronda, on April 7, 2020. (Jorge Guerrero/AFP)