 

MUST SEE | 7 spectacular pictures of the biggest and brightest moon of the year

2020-04-08 21:38

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with its perigee, which is its closest approach to the Earth. Have a look at these photographs of the biggest and brightest moon of the year as seen from different part of the world.

A couple hold hands as they walk to watch the supermoon come up in Hanover, western Germany on April 7, 2020. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa/AFP)
The supermoon seen behind a building in Tokyo April 8, 2020. (Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP)
This picture taken early on April 8, 2020 shows the closest supermoon to the Earth, also known as a pink moon, behind the cross of Ivan the Great Cathedral inside the Kremlin in downtown Moscow. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP)
A pink supermoon rises above a temple in Bangkok. (Chaiwat Subprasom/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A view of the 'pink moon', or April full moon, seen over Krakow in Poland on Wednesday April 8, 2020. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The supermoon shines behind a vane in Ronda, on April 7, 2020. (Jorge Guerrero/AFP)

