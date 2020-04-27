MUST WATCH | 10 breathtaking penguin pictures captured by a wildlife photographer

"There are few birds that induce a warmer feeling than these cold-water birds that cannot fly." So says British wildlife photographer Paul Goldstein.

April 25 is World Penguin Day. The day coincides with approximately the time most penguins migrate north from Antarctica as the weather worsens and temperatures plunge.

All penguin species are native to the Southern Hemisphere and many live on Antarctica. However, not all live in cold places, penguins can be found in Africa, Australia and South America.