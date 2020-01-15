 

Past decade hottest on record, 'much extreme weather' ahead: UN

2020-01-15 20:21
The past decade has been the hottest on record, the UN said Wednesday, warning that the higher temperatures were expected to fuel numerous extreme weather events in 2020 and beyond.

“The average global temperature has risen by about 1.1°C since the pre-industrial era and ocean heat content is at a record level,” said Petteri Taalas, head of the UN's World Meteorological Organization, in a statement.

“On the current path of carbon dioxide emissions, we are heading towards a temperature increase of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius by the end of century.”

“The year 2020 has started out where 2019 left off – with high-impact weather and climate-related events.  Australia had its hottest, driest year on record in 2019, setting the scene for the massive bushfires which were so devastating to people and property, wildlife, ecosystems and the environment,” said Taalas.

"Unfortunately, we expect to see much extreme weather throughout 2020 and the coming decades, fuelled by record levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere".

