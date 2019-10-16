 

PICS: Durban's first Green Diwali shines light on climate change

2019-10-16 17:01

Kaveel Singh

Some residents in Durban recently celebrated the city's first Green Diwali.

Some residents in Durban recently celebrated the city's first Green Diwali. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

As Hindus worldwide gather to observe Diwali, a group of forward-thinking Durbanites are attempting to change the perception of the auspicious day.

While many associate it with fireworks that scare pets and disturb neighbourhoods, some Durban residents want to take Diwali back to its roots.

Organisers of the city's first ever Green Diwali festival say they are moving in a direction to observe the beloved Hindu celebration in a more environmentally safe manner.

Festival organisers hosted their first event this past weekend and received positive responses from the crowds who gathered at Mitchell Park.

One of the event's organisers, Dr Sanil Singh, a veterinarian by profession, said the celebration was meant to bring people together.

"Instead of Diwali creating division over fireworks, we looked for a way to promote social cohesion and sustainable living by bringing people together in a safe space," he said.

He referred to the ancient Vedic (Hindu scripture) principles of celebrating with consideration for others and caring for the environment.

Singh said that consideration for others was not anti-Hindu.

"In fact it is being pro-Hindu by going back to the original scriptures and the core message of the triumph of light over darkness.

diwali

Organisers of the very first Green Diwali say they want to take the festival back to its roots. (Supplied)

Singh's views were echoed by local historian Kiru Naidoo who was also part of the team of volunteers who worked over several months to host the cultural showcase.

"Climate change is real and we each have a responsibility to stop polluting the air, the soil and the oceans," added Naidoo.

Naidoo said the climate crisis facing the planet demanded courageous leadership to tell people uncomfortable truths. 

He further welcomed a City of Cape Town decision to not have any designated sites for fireworks displays at all celebrations, including Guy Fawkes, Diwali and New Year's Eve, which it announced on Monday.

diwali

Some of those gathered for Durban's first Green Diwali. (Supplied)

However, the City backed down on its decision on Tuesday after receiving complaints from the Hindu community, News24 reported.

Certain Hindu organisations have hinted at fighting the ban in court.

"If needs be we will join in the court action to say that when the rest of the world is going green, Hindus should not be seen to be going the other way," said Naidoo.

Read more on:    durban  |  diwali
NEXT ON NEWS24X

TOO CUTE | Critically endangered baby gorilla born in Brazil zoo

2019-10-16 10:16

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | State capture inquiry to hear more testimony from former Free State MEC on Estina dairy farm
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Mitchells Plain 17:17 PM
Road name: LOADSHEDDING

Strandfontein 17:16 PM
Road name: BadenPowell Drive Eastbound

Eastbound
More traffic reports
Three people win Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-10-15 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 