PICS: Lion, named Chaos, goes for his first radiation session for skin cancer at Tshwane clinic

A 16-year-old lion named Chaos is doing "extremely well" after undergoing its first radiation treatment session for skin cancer at a Muelmed Mediclinic in the City of Tshwane on Tuesday morning.

"Chaos is our very first lion. We have just offloaded him. He is a bit drowsy but he is doing very well," his owner, Kara Heynis, of Lory Park Zoo told News24.

Chaos the lion goes for his first radiation treatment (Supplied: Kara Heynis)

The treatment for skin cancer on his nose lasted about five minutes.



A closer look at Chaos as he goes for radiation treatment (Supplied: Kara Heynis)

More treatment is expected next week. Chaos is due back at the hospital for three more treatments.

"We're a registered zoological facility so he was accompanied at all times and had all the necessary permits.

"We started the whole process of transporting him to the hospital at 10:30 and returned back home at 13:15," Heynis said.

Chaos was treated by a team of five radiation therapists, as well as one radiation oncologist.

"There were no other human patients around while he was treated and he came into the hospital through a back door," Radiation Specialist, Hanri Reynolds told News 24 on Tuesday.

Chaos at Muelmed as he undergoes treatment (Supplied: Kara Heynis)



