 

PICS: Lion, named Chaos, goes for his first radiation session for skin cancer at Tshwane clinic

2019-05-07 21:49

Canny Maphanga

A 16-year-old lion named Chaos is doing "extremely well" after undergoing its first radiation treatment session for skin cancer at a Muelmed Mediclinic in the City of Tshwane on Tuesday morning.

"Chaos is our very first lion. We have just offloaded him. He is a bit drowsy but he is doing very well," his owner, Kara Heynis, of Lory Park Zoo told News24.

Lion goes for his first radiation treatment

Chaos the lion goes for his first radiation treatment

(Supplied: Kara Heynis)

The treatment for skin cancer on his nose lasted about five minutes.

Lion goes for his first radiation treatment

A closer look at Chaos as he goes for radiation treatment

(Supplied: Kara Heynis)

More treatment is expected next week. Chaos is due back at the hospital for three more treatments.

"We're a registered zoological facility so he was accompanied at all times and had all the necessary permits.

"We started the whole process of transporting him to the hospital at 10:30 and returned back home at 13:15," Heynis said.

Chaos was treated by a team of five radiation therapists, as well as one radiation oncologist.

"There were no other human patients around while he was treated and he came into the hospital through a back door," Radiation Specialist, Hanri Reynolds told News 24 on Tuesday.

Lion goes for his first radiation treatment

Chaos at Muelmed as he undergoes treatment

(Supplied: Kara Heynis)


Read more on:    animals  |  health
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Why this unexpected animal is the world's most trafficked

2019-05-07 07:49

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Two jackpot winners in Tuesday's Daily Lotto draw 53 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 