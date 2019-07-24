PICS: Snowfall, rain and bitter cold hits Cape mountain ranges

The snowfall over the western parts of South Africa on Tuesday night and the adjacent interior may have stopped for now, but the cold and rainy weather is expected to continue.

"There have been confirmed snowfalls over Sutherland area and there is some snow on the top of the mountains of the Western Cape," South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Henning Grobler told News24.

The SAWS warned of "disruptive snowfalls" over the Namakwa southern high ground and western high ground of the Western Cape mainly on Wednesday morning.

Light snow is also expected along the Sneeuberg, Winterberg and southern Drakensberg mountain ranges of the Eastern Cape.

But most damaging may be the wind.

Photos sent in by Danny Els Light dusting of snow on the mountains 45km from Tarkastad towards Katberg pic.twitter.com/MmDlilaHaG — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) July 24, 2019

More footage from Lynette Muller about 22km from Sutherland in Gunsfontein. pic.twitter.com/O759FzbckJ — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) July 24, 2019

This is what Bontberg looks like about 30km outside of Sutherland sent in by Ockie Muller pic.twitter.com/zy0yKB29tm — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) July 24, 2019

High seas

"Yesterday there were fairly strong winds and we forecast some gale force winds. At the moment, the winds are back to normal - about 15 knots (25km/h - 30km/h)," said Grobler.

The SAWS predicted that maximum temperatures in Cape Town would remain in the mid-teens until Friday and another cold front was expected to pass over the western parts of South Africa.

"We're not going to get a break from the cold weather. It's winter. There's another cold front brushing past us tomorrow," said Grobler.

The SAWS said that there would be high seas along the coast - about 6m to 7m between Cape Columbine and Coffee Bay.

Extraordinary 24 hour #rainfall figures this morning. Widespread rainfall recorded with Ceres recieving the most in 24 hours with 100mm. pic.twitter.com/zgtkjjRX12 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 24, 2019

Morning satellite image (24 July 2019). Cold air over much of SA with the exception of the Lowveld where it will be warm to hot today due to offshore flow. Strong winds will continue over the interior with gale force winds along the south-east and east coasts. pic.twitter.com/jW7QFHtxKw — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 24, 2019

The Western Cape continues to receive significant rain which is helping to replenish the 44 main dams which supply the province, though water restrictions remain in place in several areas.

According to the Western Cape government, the current water storage for the province is 49.8%, as measured on July 22.

In Cape Town, water storage of the six major dams is measured at 69.6% on Wednesday.

Grobler said that there was significant rainfall, highlighting the Ceres station which received 100mm of rain over the last 24 hours, ending at 08:00 on Wednesday.

"Ceres was our champion."

Significant rainfall (more than 20mm) as at 08:00 (over the last 24 hours) Springbok 25mm Stellenbosch 27mm Paarl 34mm Grabouw 30mm Ceres 100mm Worcester 48mm Robertson 28mm

Current Dam Water Levels - 24 July 2019 Major dams Storage Ml (Megalitres) % Capacity when full 24/7/2019 Berg River 130 010 102.4 Steenbras Lower 33 517 59.6 Steenbras Upper 31 767 99.0 Theewaterskloof 480 188 60.0 Voëlvlei 164 095 69.1 Wemmershoek 58 644 65.8 Total Stored Ml 898 221 624 755 % Storage 69.6 Source: City of Cape Town



