 

Plans for a refuge for pangolins in peril in SA

2018-06-19 12:41
A pangolin from the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital forages for food, near Johannesburg. (Denis Farrell, AP)

A pangolin from the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital forages for food, near Johannesburg. (Denis Farrell, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Monitored by a conservationist, a young pangolin slurped ants with a long tongue near a veterinary hospital that became a temporary home after the animal was found near the body of its mother, killed by a jolt from an electric fence. The six-month-old scaly anteater foraged on a hillside, building up strength in a tiny step for a global campaign to save one of the world's most heavily trafficked mammals.

Traffickers often sell the pangolin meat locally and ship the scales for use in traditional medicine in Asia, mainly China. The growing illegal industry has prompted plans in South Africa for a rehabilitation centre for sick or rescued pangolins as well as the deployment of sniffer dogs specially trained to detect the scales' pungent aroma.

Africa's four species of pangolins are under increasing pressure from poachers because Asia's four species have been decimated, according to experts. While commercial trade in all eight species is forbidden, international confiscations of African pangolin scales amounted to about 47 tons in 2017, more than double the quantity seized in the previous year, said the African Pangolin Working Group, a conservation organisation based in South Africa.

"The rate of escalation is astounding," said Eric Ichikowitz, director of a South African foundation.

The Ichikowitz Family Foundation, which has previously trained dogs to detect rhino horn, has funded the training of several dogs that will check for hidden pangolin scales at South African borders, Ichikowitz said.

Pangalorium

The foundation has also acquired land near Johannesburg for construction of a "pangalorium" – a research and medical centre for pangolins, including the growing number of live animals seized in sting operations, he said.

Pangolin scales contain keratin, a protein also found in rhino horn and human fingernails. There is no scientific proof that they provide any medicinal value. Conservationists say well over 1 million pangolins have been poached since around 2000; the various kinds range from vulnerable to critically endangered on a list of threatened species.

About 10 rescued pangolins have been treated at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital since last year. Pangolins, which curl into a ball when they feel threatened, fare poorly in captivity and have to be taken into a natural setting to feed. The health of those that are transported alive by traffickers easily deteriorates.

Not all 10 of the rescued pangolins have survived. A male pangolin that was seized in a recent law enforcement bust had a fractured leg, possibly from a snare, and received two surgeries. The animal could not recover and was euthanised. And the young female pangolin found near the body of its mother was later released into the wild but weakened and died from pneumonia.

Jail sentences

"There's so little known about pangolins – their diseases, their parasites and what affects them – that it's all a work in progress," said Nicci Wright, a wildlife rehabilitation specialist and a consultant to the African branch of the Humane Society International, an animal protection group.

One pangolin that was confiscated in Johannesburg after being brought from Zimbabwe had been doused in bleach, apparently to disguise its strong natural smell at the border, Wright said. Another was covered in pig manure for the same reason. In a different case, Wright said, a rescued pangolin was "absolutely pitch black" because it had been drenched in fuel while being clandestinely transported by car.

There are currently about 30 pangolin trafficking cases in the South African courts, a sharp increase from previous years. Conservationists are encouraged by several jail sentences – the first ever – for pangolin poachers and traders in South Africa starting last year. The punishments range from three to seven years in prison.

While the export of pangolin scales to Asia surges, there have been instances of traffickers apparently trying to sell live pangolins to people they think will want to rehabilitate the animals, in what amounts to a form of ransom, said Raymond Jansen, chairperson of the African Pangolin Working Group.

"This is the feeling I'm getting," Jansen said. "We're not quite sure what to make of it."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  conservation  |  animals

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SEE: A fishy dish - with a side of plastic

2018-06-19 11:06

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Forensic pathologist under cross-examination in Rohde trial
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Parklands 12:33 PM
Road name: Sandown Road

Cape Town 12:33 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 16 2018-06-16 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 