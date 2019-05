The survival of the rhino is under threat.

That is according to the World Wildlife Fund, which says that more than 8 000 rhinos have been poached for their horns since 2010.

They are killed to meet the high demand for horns in Asia.

But in South Africa, the staff at a wildlife reserve say they have found a way to try and save the species.

