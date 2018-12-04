 

SA telescope confirms new evidence of white dwarf cannibalising companion star

2018-12-04 11:28

Duncan Alfreds

An artist’s impression of the supersoft X-ray binary system, ASASSN-16oh, with a small white dwarf star (left) accreting hot gas from its Sun-like companion (right), through an accretion disk. (NASA, CXC, M Weiss)

An artist’s impression of the supersoft X-ray binary system, ASASSN-16oh, with a small white dwarf star (left) accreting hot gas from its Sun-like companion (right), through an accretion disk. (NASA, CXC, M Weiss)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Work by researchers operating the Southern African Large Telescope (SALT) in the Northern Cape has confirmed that a white dwarf star is cannibalising its companion star.

The find has led astronomers to change their view on how massive radiation bursts occur on white dwarf stars.

The star, ASASSN-16oh, some 200 000 light years from Earth, was initially discovered on December 2, 2016, but additional observation from SALT and other instruments was required to confirm the find.

WATCH: A South African telescope just found a runaway star racing at more than 2 000km a second

Observations of the star showed that it was a "supersoft" X-ray source, produced by gas at temperatures of about 900 000°C.

Such supersoft sources are associated with a runaway thermonuclear explosion on the surface of the white dwarf. They usually occur over a relatively short period of time.

'Fortunate'

"The discovery has shown that there is more than one way for a white dwarf to emit this radiation, nuclear fusion, but now also accretion on to a white dwarf," science engagement officer at the South African Astronomical Observatory Dr Daniel Cunnama told News24.

Astronomers had to act quickly to capture the radiation from the white dwarf.

READ: North West University's Mahikeng campus scores its first astronomy observatory

"We were fortunate to be able to react quickly to its discovery and undertake crucial observations during the outburst phase," said Dr David Buckley, the principal investigator of the SALT Large Science Programme on transients.

But the data shows that ASASSN-16oh is not a normal supersoft source.

The star is taking material from its red giant companion, which is swirling around it in what astronomers call an accretion disk.

Radiation

The gas from the red giant spirals around the white dwarf and when it falls onto the star, it emits a burst of radiation.

"The transfer of mass is happening at a higher rate than in any system we've caught in the past," said Professor Tom Maccarone, lead author of the ASASSN-16oh discovery paper that appeared in the December 3 issue of Nature Astronomy.

The radiation is an indicator that ASASSN-16oh may end up as a supernova as it consumes more of the red giant's material.

And it won't end happily for any planets that may have been in orbit around the system.

"Any planets in the system would either have been destroyed as the two stars began spiralling toward each other or flung out far from the system," said Cunnama.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    salt  |  saao  |  good news  |  science and technology  |  astronomy

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

World 'way off course', UN warns at crunch climate summit

2018-12-03 14:48

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Durban taxi driver crams 25 commuters into crowded taxi
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Touws River 12:49 PM
Road name: N1

Bellville 12:16 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 1 December Lottery draw 2018-12-01 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 