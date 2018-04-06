 

SA's MeerKAT astronomers score massive win in discovering super magnetic star secrets

2018-04-06 05:41

Duncan Alfreds

Part of the ensemble of dishes forming the MeerKAT radio telescope in Carnarvon. (Mujahid Safodien, AFP, file)

Part of the ensemble of dishes forming the MeerKAT radio telescope in Carnarvon. (Mujahid Safodien, AFP, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

South Africa's MeerKAT radio telescope has scored an impressive observational victory with the publication of its magnetar study in The Astrophysical Journal.

The journal gave a description of the study, conducted by the radio telescope array in the Northern Cape, which observed a rare burst of activity from the exotic star.

"The first scientific publication based on MeerKAT data is a wonderful milestone," said Professor Roy Maartens, SKA SA research chair at the University of the Western Cape.

"Although MeerKAT isn't complete yet, it's now clearly a functioning telescope. We've been training a new generation of researchers, and soon our young scientists will be using what promises to be a remarkable discovery machine."

Magnetars are rare stars that form from neutron stars, which have powerful magnetic fields.

"Neutron stars are the very dense remains left over after the supernova explosion at the end of a massive star's life. When the star reaches the end of its nuclear burning phase, and there is no more fuel available for burning, the star explodes in an extremely bright supernova explosion, blasting off its outer layers and leaving a very dense core behind," Dr Rosalind Skelton of the South African Astronomical Observatory (SAAO) told News24.

Difficult to observe

Skelton's research field focuses on galaxy formation and how star formation influences the growth of galaxies.

NASA research suggests that there may be far more magnetars that are currently known because they are notoriously difficult to observe.

"They are difficult to observe because they are very faint at optical wavelengths. We can detect them indirectly through their effect of the objects around them (because of their large gravitational fields)," said SAAO astronomer Dr Itumeleng Monageng, who recently completed his PhD where he focused on a sub-class of high-mass X-ray binary systems, known as Be/X-ray binaries.

"We can also detect them as pulsars - when the spin of the magnetars or neutron stars is such that the magnetic poles cross Earth's line of sight where the radiation from the poles can then be detected using radio, X-ray or gamma-ray instruments."

These exotic stars have a magnetic field in the order of around a million billion Gauss (Gs), compared to the sun's magnetic field of 5Gs. Few are known to astronomers.

"We only know of about 10 magnetars in the Milky Way galaxy," said Dr Peter Woods of the Universities Space Research Association.

A burst of gamma rays from a magnetar was first detected in 1979 which was then classified as a Soft Gamma-ray Repeater. The gamma rays alerted scientists to the super strong magnetic field from which the term magnetar is derived.

Luckily for us, most magnetars are far away from Earth because if they were close, the huge magnetic field could have devastating impacts for life on our home planet.

"If it was as close as the nearest star to Earth, the intense radiation stream would destroy our atmosphere and surface - killing all life forms. Also, the magnetic field is so strong that it would destroy us at an atomic level (the electrons in our atoms would that affected)," said Monageng.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    saao  |  good news  |  space  |  astronomy

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Under the sea: Fighting Greece's plastic trash problem

2018-04-05 22:13

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Mam' Winnie's Brandfort neighbours mourn her death
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 4 2018-04-04 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 