Scientists may have discovered world's oldest forest

New
York – Scientists have discovered what could be the world's oldest forest,
potentially rich in information on the link between forests and climate change,
according to a study published on Thursday in the journal Current Biology.
The title of world's oldest
fossil forest had previously been given to a site in Gilboa, in the Catskills
region of upstate New York, dating back about 385 million years.
The new site is an old quarry in
the same region, just 40km further east, near the town of Cairo.
After 10 years of samples and
studies, an international team of 11 scientists concluded the quarry had once
housed a forest two to three million years older and more varied in types of
trees.
As at Gilboa, scientists found
traces of the primitive tree type "Eospermatopteris". Somewhat
similar to a palm tree, it has a thick bottom and crown of branches at the top,
though no leaves.
But at the new site, they also
found trees from the "Archaeopteris" type.
The "Archaeopteris" has
"much more modern" characteristics, with leaves and root systems
comparable to a spruce or pine, explained William Stein, one of the study
authors and a biology professor at Binghamton University in New York.
Those trees could help understand
how forests modernised, at a time when carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere
were getting lower and temperatures were dropping, Stein told AFP.
By studying the cooling process,
it could be possible to better understand the relationship today between
climate warming and deforestation, since it may be a similar process in
reverse, he said.