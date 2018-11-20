 

Scientists stumble on new crab species in Eastern Cape forest

2018-11-20 12:34

Duncan Alfreds

New species Potamonautes Mhlophe (A) is seen alongside the rust brown P. sidneyi (B). (Supplied)

New species Potamonautes Mhlophe (A) is seen alongside the rust brown P. sidneyi (B). (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A new crab species has been discovered in the forests of the Eastern Cape.

In a study conducted by Professor Savel Daniels, a "pearl white" crab species was found in Mbotyi, north of Port St Johns.

The new crab species, which lives near its rust brown cousin, Potamonautes sidneyi, is named mhlophe (white in isiXhosa).

READ: Aggressive, alien crayfish invades Free State dams

Both species live in fresh water and Daniels said that the find was a surprise.

"Nobody has ever intensively sampled the forests in the Eastern Cape where we (incidentally) found the species at Mbotyi," he said.

The newly discovered crab species, Potamonautes mhlophe, lives under river stones and shimmers when light hits its shell.

According to the Foundational Biodiversity Information Programme (FBIP), which funded the study, phylogeographers – people who study how historical processes have resulted in where species are distributed – identified the "symmetry" of the related species.

Symmetry means that the species live in the same geographical area, but do not breed.

Excitement over possibility of more undiscovered species

Daniels explained that, generally, forest animals in South Africa had not been studied in detail.

"Forest, as the smaller biome in SA, has been much neglected from a biodiversity perspective. From a floristic perspective it is well studied, but from a faunistic perspective it is not. Hence animals, and particularly invertebrates, are poorly studied. This is further negatively impacted by the lack of taxon experts to identify species," Daniels, who is a molecular taxonomist at Stellenbosch University, told News24.

The main evidence for the uniqueness of the species is the difference of 13% in the COI gene, usually a primary marker for animal genetic studies.

But Daniels is more excited at the possibility of more undiscovered species.

"There is likely a wealth of undiscovered species, particularly among poorly studied invertebrate groups," he said.

He warned though that many species might never be discovered as a result of climate change.

"Climate change models suggest that biodiversity will potentially be very negatively impacted, causing some species to go extinct, while causing others to contract and shift home ranges."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    fbip  |  stellenbosch university  |  east london  |  animals

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

South American circus lions still unsettled in South Africa

2018-11-20 07:33

Inside News24

 
/News
LIVE LUNCHTIME ANALYSIS: Gordhan challenges his detractors, says Treasury was a target for state capture
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, November 17 2018-11-17 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 