 

SEE | A first for NASA as spacewalk conducted by two women

2019-10-18 16:15
This image taken from NASA TV shows, astronaut Christina Koch during her spacewalk outside the ISS. (NASA TV, AFP)

This image taken from NASA TV shows, astronaut Christina Koch during her spacewalk outside the ISS. (NASA TV, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

US astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir became the first all-female pairing to carry out a spacewalk on Friday, following a spacesuit flub earlier this year that caused the historic mission to be aborted.

"Christina, you may egress the airlock," spacecraft communicator Stephanie Wilson told the pair shortly after they began their mission to replace a power controller at 11:38 GMT.

The first such mission was supposed to take place in March but had to be canceled because the space agency had only one medium-sized suit, with a male-female combination performing the required task at a later date.

Traditionally male-dominated NASA's failure to be adequately prepared was denounced in some quarters as evidence of implicit sexism.

Koch is leading Meir, who is making her first ever spacewalk.

The two will replace a faulty battery charge/discharge unit (BCDU).

The station relies on solar power but is out of direct sunlight for much of its orbit and therefore needs batteries, and the BCDUs regulate the amount of charge that goes into them.

Read more on:    nasa  |  space
NEXT ON NEWS24X

FEATURE | Coca Cola's hidden secrets: A plastic surgery

2019-10-18 13:09

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Inside the Bishops sex scandal
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:39 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 16:38 PM
Road name: M5 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player wins R381k jackpot 2019-10-17 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 